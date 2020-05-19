Airplane lands on I-470 in Lee’s Summit, MO

Breaking News
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (WDAF) — An airplane has landed on the interstate in Lee’s Summit on May 19, causing traffic delays.

Traffic cameras show what appears to be a yellow and white twin engine airplane parked in the northbound lanes of I-470 just south of Northeast Colbern Road in Lee’s Summit just after 2 p.m. At least two police cruisers are responding to the incident.

“They made an excellent landing there,” Markl Johnson, public information officer with the Missouri Department of Transportation, said.

The location of the landing is just south of the Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport.

Northbound lanes have been shut down. Johnson said drivers should expect the closure to last two to three hours as crews work to remove the aircraft from the road.

It’s unclear what caused the airplane to land on the interstate.

Johnson said there are no indications of any injuries.

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

