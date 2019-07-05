1  of  2
Breaking News
4 dead in Gravette murder-suicide KARK, KARZ out for DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse due to contract negotiations

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. CT. and brings you the story-behind-the-stories trending on social media. Join us to weigh in on the topics and engage with the host and reporters. Miss the live stream? Catch it on demand shortly after it airs!

9-year-old has six bikes stolen; community steps up to help out family

Newsfeed Now

by: Austin Hyslip

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Replay

More Newsfeed Now Replays

JOPLIN, Mo. – A 9 year old boy and a man in the Air Force stationed hundreds of miles away have developed a friendship of a lifetime over a stolen bike.

The family has had six bicycles stolen from their front yard in Joplin, in only three and a half years. This last time, people took notice and stepped up to help. Elijah Evans made a Facebook post, just hoping someone might see it and help get the bike back, but he got so much more. A Joplin native in the Air Force, stationed in North Carolina, made a GoFundMe and raised enough money to buy him a new bike.

“I was very happy and when I found out it was going to be here Wednesday, I was so happy, then Mr. Nathan contacted my dad and told him it’d be here even earlier and I got even more excited.”

Elijah Evans, Victim

“I immediately thought, man that’s awful, it’s one of those things that caught me and I remember being a kid and riding my bike, that was the number one thing, I’d hop on my bike and be gone for hours.”

Nathan Stripling, Bought New Bike

Elijah’s dad says he’s in disbelief that this all came together. He said he’s so thankful for the blessing it’s been for his family.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.