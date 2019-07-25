Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. CT. and brings you the story-behind-the-stories trending on social media. Join us to weigh in on the topics and engage with the host and reporters. Miss the live stream? Catch it on demand shortly after it airs!

700 pounds of beef and pork products recalled over possible human blood contamination

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A meat producer is recalling nearly 712 pounds of fresh and frozen raw beef and pork products that may be contaminated with human blood, according to the USDA.

Birmingham, Alabama-based US Foods issued the recall Saturday after the facility learned an employee may have cut himself during production.

The affected meat items were produced by on July 18, 2019 and bear the establishment number “EST. 21103” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The meat was shipped to restaurants in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee, according to the news release.

The recalled meat is sold under four brand names, Stock Yard Angus, Cattleman’s Selection, Patuxent Farms and SRA.

No illnesses have been reported.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is concerned that some of the recalled meat may be in restaurant refrigerators or freezers.

Restaurants who purchased one of the recalled products are being encouraged to mpt serve them and discard them.

Those with questions about the recall can contact Sara Matheu, Director of Media Relations, US Foods, at (847) 720-2392.

