5-year-old boy reunites with stuffed animal left behind during family trip

DORAL, Fla. (WSVN/CNN) – A 5-year-old boy has been reunited with his beloved stuffed bunny that his family left behind during a trip.

It was a heartwarming homecoming for Caysen when he was reunited with his beloved bunny, “Bun Bun,” after it accidentally got left behind in a south Florida hotel.

Last month, Caysen’s family spent one night at the Doubletree by Hilton in Doral. When they checked out, the small, gray stuffed bunny wasn’t with them.

It wasn’t until the next night that realization set in.

“It was time for bed and he was looking for his beloved Bun Bun to go to sleep and that’s when we realized, ‘Oh my gosh, we must have left it in the sheets at the Doubletree,” Courtney Allen, Caysen’s mother, told WSVN.

Allen said her youngest son was inconsolable and attempts to calm Caysen didn’t work. To him, the stuffed animal is irreplaceable.

“Bun Bun has been with Caysen through all his hospital procedures, after heart casts, open-heart surgery,” said Allen. “They just have an extra special bond.”

Bun Bun has been Caysen’s sense of comfort for years, right by his side through surgeries and hospitalizations for a heart transplant.

“I got an email from Mrs. Allen and they let me know this bunny meant the world to Caysen,” said a representative of the hotel.

A housekeeper found the prized possession and the hotel took good care of him.

“We got the team together and took a picture just to let Caysen know that he’s in really really good hands,” said the hotel’s representative.

Caysen’s family was notified and the special stuffed animal safely headed home to a magical moment when Caysen opened up the package.

“Just that feeling in your heart where you’re just so grateful and thankful to the people out there and the people that care,” said Allen.

“It’s business as usual. Taking care of the people that matter the most, which is our guests,” said the hotel’s representative.