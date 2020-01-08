Newsfeed Now for January 8: President Trump speaks on Iran attack, CES Expo begins, Elvis’ birthday celebration

Newsfeed Now for January 2: Impeachment process at a standstill, RSV on the rise, a young author inspires others to stand up for bullying

On Wednesday’s Newsfeed Now, we started our discussion with President Donald Trump addressing the nation after the Iran attacks.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran appears to be “standing down” and said no Americans or Iraqis were harmed in Iran’s Tuesday ballistic missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

Nexstar’s Jessi Turnure joins the conversation in the clip above.

Next, the conversation switched to technology for the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

CES is the global stage for innovation. More than 175,000 people are in Las Vegas to visit more than 4,500 companies showcasing the latest and greatest gadgets.

Hector Mejia from KLAS gives us an inside look. You can catch this story by clicking here or scrolling to 9:15 in the video above.

After that, we took a look at a good deed that continued all day long at a Wichita diner.

It started as an ordinary day Thursday for Kelly’s Family Diner, but things changed a couple of hours later when a customer paid for another family’s meal.

KSNW’s Angelica Castelo joins the show to give an update. You can catch that by clicking here or scrolling to 14:27 in the video above.

Our final topic of discussion was all about the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

This week, music fans from around the world will travel to Graceland to celebrate Elvis’ 85th birthday.

WREG’s Todd Demers joins the show to talk about the events. You can catch that conversation starting at 18:01 in the clip above.

