New video shows Sherwood cyclist’s final ride; detectives hone in on damaged vehicle

SHERWOOD, Ark.- Detectives with the Sherwood Police Department hope newly released surveillance video might help solve a deadly hit-and-run that killed a cyclist four days after the crash.

John Mundell was hit from behind while biking southbound along Highway 107 on Thursday (July 18), according to authorities. He was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery but died the following Monday.

On Friday (July 26) the Sherwood Police Department released a video that shows moments of John’s last ride, moments before he was hit. Detectives have zeroed in on a gray car that they describe as possibly a Hyundai Elantra, early 2000s model with front fender damage visible.

Mundell’s wife, Kimberly, says this gives her hope that her husband might get justice.

“For me, it’s a big deal. It’s a big lead in the case,” Kimberly says.

She described John as an avid cyclist who was always wearing a helmet, gear and had lights flashing. The couple married less than two months before the deadly crash.

“There he is in that group right there,” Kimberly says pointing to photos of John with cycling groups.

In addition to photos, Kimberly clings to another keepsake: a printed scan of John’s final heartbeat.

“It’s special,” Kimberly says.

“An unfortunate memento from a horrible incident.”

If you know anything about this case, call the Sherwood Police Department.