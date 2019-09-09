NEW: Target Loyalty Program

Breaking News
Target Loyalty Program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (CNN)- If your Target spending habits are costing you big well you are in luck. The retail chain wants to give you some back.

Starting in October, you can get 1% back on purchases through the Target Circle Loyalty Program.

Target will also give users early access to sales and personalized deals.

The program will work with the chain’s credit card and it will replace Cartwheel.

Target circle is free and if you already have a target.com account or red card, you will automatically be enrolled.

The program officially begins on October 6th.

