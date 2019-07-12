New sculpture unveiled at MacArthur Park in honor of international partnership

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A special sculpture was unveiled Thursday in MacArthur Park.

It’s a gift from our sister city in South Korea.

This international partnership has lasted for 25 years.

The sculpture represents the cultural, historical and economic ties with the City of Hanam.

Current and past mayors of Little Rock were there for the unveiling.

“Today, the commitment with the City of Little Rock and City of Hanam, where you have previous mayors who are still committed for the relationship and has also made certain that someone who’s only been on the job for six months to truly understand the value and the importance for our cities that we carry it for another 25, 50 and hopefully 100 years,” says Mayor Frank Scott, Jr.

Hanan’s mayor, Kim Sang Ho, was also in attendance.