New resale store set to open

BENTON, Ark. – A new resale store will open soon in Benton. The Happy Gray Saline has been a long-time dream for the Union Rescue Mission.

“It’s super exciting. We’ve been wanting to do it for a long time and just praying and asking God to open the door with the right timing,” Dorcas VanGilst said.

Once the store is finished there will be a section for every part of the house, from outdoor to kitchen and even a man cave. Clothing, accessories and shoes will be on the other side of the store.

“We wanted to be able to take it and then display it in a way that’s really appealing to the public that’s really beautiful, that’s also really clean,” VanGilst said.

All of the products in the store are donated from the community. All proceeds will go back to the Union Rescue Mission’s Dorcas House, which is a facility that helps women who are trapped in domestic violence relationships or struggling with drugs.

“It’s creating a revenue stream for the Union Rescue Mission. It’s creating a place where people in the community can donate and then can also purchase things that they really need and then it’s also creating jobs for our clients,” VanGilst said.

The women who live at the Dorcas House can shop there for free. For everyone else, it’s extremely discounted prices for high-end products. Children’s clothes and shoes are sold at $3. Adults clothes and shoes range from $4 to $5.

“The longer we do this and the more we do this, we’re hoping to make the Union Rescue Mission to where it’s more and more self sustaining so that donations are just extra,” VanGilst said.

This is the third Happy Gray store in the Little Rock Metro. The other stores are in Sherwood on Kiehl and in Little Rock on Cantrell. The name of the store comes from the song You Are My Sunshine because every person who comes to the Dorcas House comes with gray skies and the goal is to bring happiness and joy back into their lives by the time they graduate the program.

The Happy Gray Saline is located near Tinseltown in Benton. An official grand opening ceremony will happen later in October.