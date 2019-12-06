New, large facility opens for troubled families: Non-profit ministry celebrates 125 years

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A local non profit is celebrating 125 years with the opening of a new facility here in Little Rock, offering even more services for troubled families.

Arkansas Baptist Children’s Home and Family Ministries has just opened the new 3,500-square-foot building at 10 Remington Drive. The new addition will house counseling services, in addition to their other locations throughout the state.

Executive Director Derek Brown says “challenges for us is when people have called and we haven’t had space to meet their needs, and so this building gives us the opportunity to be able to say ‘yes.'”

The ministry also has foster homes for kids, as well as other services for families, including marital counseling to keep them together.

You can check out their ribbon-cutting ceremony on Remington this Tuesday at noon.