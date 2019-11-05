New instant tickets for Arkansas Scholarship Lottery hold chances to win big

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) is launching five new instant tickets today that should bring players fun, excitement and the chance to win big. Plus, The Natural State Jackpot (NSJ) stands at $240,000 for tonight’s drawing.

The new $10 Ultimate Fortune scratch-off ticket offers three top prizes of $200,000 along with more than 15,000 prizes of $100 or more. The $5 Extra Play offers exactly that – extra chances to win the top prize of $100,000 on the back of the ticket – and a player can win up to 25 times. The $3 Bingo Plus ticket has a top prize of $75,000, and the $2 Money Multiplier’s top prize is $20,000. And who wouldn’t want a chance to win $3,000 on the new $1 Winner Winner Chicken Dinner instant ticket?

The Natural State Jackpot is a draw game exclusive to Arkansas. Drawings are held Monday through Saturday at 8 p.m.

“NSJ tickets are only $1 dollar each, and now that the jackpot is over $150,000, it increases by $10,000 every draw until it’s won,” said Bishop Woosley, ASL director. “Players just have to select five numbers from 1 to 39 or do a Quick Pick which allows the computer to select the five numbers for you.”

Woosley said he wants to remind players that the lottery is designed as entertainment and should be played responsibly.