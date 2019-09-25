New eatery burglarized; LRPD launch prevention effort

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new restaurant in west Little Rock became a target for burglars last weekend, according to police reports.

Chad Henson and his wife opened HEA Street Eatz along Highway 10 last month.

The Bistro features sandwiches and ready-made meals to go.

“If you’re going to stop by for lunch, you have to try the Reuben,” Henson says.

“This place was eight years in the making for my wife and I.”

Early Saturday morning, Henson says burglar alarms activated, and he got a call just before 6 a.m. Someone had shattered the glass door entrance, stolen a cash drawer and the point-of-sale system.

The thieves got away $12 in change, according to Henson.

It’s crimes like these that the Little Rock Police Department are trying to take a bite out of with its new Commercial Burglary Prevention Report Card effort.

Officers in the northwest division are going to do random property checks and leave behind ‘Report Cards’ with marks that indicate whether lights are on, cameras are visible, doors are locked and other safety measures are in place.

The effort is in a testing phase in the northwest part of the city, but could expand citywide.

Officer Eric Barnes with LRPD says it is an effort to let people and business owners know that extra eyes are out and about.

“It provides them with information of, maybe, things to change and then just kind of reassures them we did check their business while they were closed,” Barnes says.

Henson says he is now installing cameras outside his eatery and is glad to hear other measures of safety accountability are being done.

“Just to make sure everybody is doing the best they can to protect themselves,” Henson says.

Click here to see the commercial burglary prevention information:

https://www.kark.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/85/2019/09/Comm-burglary-prevention-report-card.pdf