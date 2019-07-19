New dog park in NLR is asking the community to help choose their name

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock Parks and Recreation is opening a brand new dog park in Burns Park.

They are wanting the community to help choose the name of the brand new park. You can go to this link https://bit.ly/2XOEMvL and cast your vote.

The choices are, Bark Park, Barks and Rec, Paws in the Park, Bark Land and Paws Playground.

The last day to vote is Sunday, July 21 by noon.

The grand opening of the “un-named” dog park is at 4200 Joe K Poch Drive in Burns Park and will be on Monday, July 22 at 11:00 a.m.