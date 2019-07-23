New division, LRPD hopes to increase solve rate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police’s Violent Crimes division has divided into a new team in hopes of solving more crimes quicker.

The detective division now has a “Violent Gun Crimes” unit. These detectives will solely focus on acts of violence that use a gun.

“Before we were struggling because we were working everything so we felt that if we could specialize that we could build a safer Little Rock,” explained one detective.

In the past violent crime detectives would cover everything from shootings to stabbings to missing persons.

The division wanted to be able to focus more on tracking guns. Detectives say most of the time guns used in one crime are linked to another.

“We were able to identify that the same guns were being used in the same crime and that percentage of shooters we had in the city was smaller as well.”

This new division started this July. More specialized divisions will develop in the coming months.