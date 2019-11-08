New bypass in Faulkner Co. could ease traffic, but homeowners concerned

CONWAY, Ark.- A new bypass could be coming to Faulkner County, in the Conway area.

Officials say it could ease traffic congestion and promote business growth, but not everyone is thrilled about the idea, depending on where they live.

“My niece lives right on the corner of East German Lane and Oil Ridge Road, and if it goes enough near East German Lane, it’s going to go through her house,” Jim Moseley said, who’s lived in Conway for 85 years.

Even if the bypass doesn’t need go through people’s homes, there is still concern over it disrupting the peace of rural living for those who’ve chosen to live outside the city.

On Thursday night, the City of Conway and ARDOT gave citizens the chance to voice their opinions at the Expo Center, on the three possible routes the new highway could take.

Possible routes for the new bypass run north and south, through and near Conway, connecting highways 64 and 65.

Currently, the bypass is just an idea. No decisions have been made and no funding is yet in place.