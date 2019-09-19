Navy: Mysterious UFO videos are real

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – The U.S Navy has finally acknowledged that videos appearing to show UFOs flying through the air are real.

The object was first sighted in 2004 than similar objects again in 2015. Footage of the sightings — declassified by the military- wasn’t made public until December 2017 by the New York Times and a group that researches ufos

And to make this even more out of this world! They were also released by the UFO research group founded by former blink-182 singer and guitarist Tom Delonge the same guy who wrote their song “Aliens Exist.”

“As we both looked out the right side of our airplane we saw a disturbance in the water and a white object oblong pointing north moving,” Commander David Fravor/U.S. Navy Pilot (Ret.) said. “This was extremely abrupt like a ping pong ball bouncing off the wall… The ability to hover over the water and go from 0 to 12,000 feet and accelerate in less than two seconds was something I have never seen in my life.”

The Navy says it still doesn’t know what the objects are, and officials aren’t speculating. A Navy spokesman simply confirming to CNN the objects seen in the various clips are “Unidentified aerial phenomena” or uaps.

The UFO reports were first investigated by a secret 22 million dollar program- part of the defense department budget – that investigated reports of ufos.

The program has since been shut down, but it was run by a military intelligence official who told CNN they found compelling evidence that we quote “May not be alone.”