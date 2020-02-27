Wendy’s breakfast rolling out early for some

NEW YORK (CNN Business) — It looks like breakfast is the most important meal of the day, if you’re in the fast food business.

Wendy’s rolled out it’s new breakfast menu in several markets ahead of the March 2 US launch date.

They announced the menu back in September joining a growing trend of increased fast food breakfast options in recent years.

There are 9 sandwiches on the breakfast menu, including a morning edition of the popular ‘Baconator.’

Other items include the Iced Frosty-Chino and the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.