Twitter suffers a nationwide outage

(CNBC) – Twitter suffered an outage on Thursday that prevented several users from being able to properly use the social network.

Users who visited the website were greeted with a “Something is technically wrong” message while some who tried to use the app saw a “Tweets aren’t loading right now” note when trying to refresh their feeds.

“We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter,” Twitter said on its status website. “We will keep you updated on whats happening.”

Twitter’s stock price was down more than 1 percent on Thursday.

Here’s what the home page of Twitter currently looks like: