A song can be a powerful thing.



Three to four minutes can tell a story that moves us and makes us think.



Songwriting is a tool that’s helping a small group of veterans open up and share something they’ve held deep inside beginning a much-needed healing process.

The title wasn’t too hard to come by for Adrienne Sommers.

All she had to do was think about her father.

Earlier this year she literally started unpacking some of those boxes.

To try to track down her father’s things, and she realized there was something else stuffed away.

She spent this weekend crafting all of that into a song of her own.

Stories like Adrienne’s are quite literally music to Mary Judd’s ears.

It’s the mission of songwriting with soldiers, a non-profit pairing professional songwriters with veterans and active military for a weekend.

This group of eight veterans and four songwriters played their stories for a small crowd at Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch in Loveland.

Some share stories of service.

Others open up about other parts of their lives.

These songs are more than words and notes.

They’re a melody of life.

“Songwriting With Soldiers” helps license and publish the songs these veterans write.

Right now you can head over to their website where you can listen to their songs and download them for a small donation.