Several members of a Georgia church have tested positive for COVID-19

WAYNESBORO, Ga (WJBF) – Several positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified at Palmer Grove Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Georgia. That church is located at 3261 Old Waynesboro Road.

In an effort to be proactive and protect the congregation and the community, The Department of Public Health is asking that if you attended church from Sunday, March 8th to Sunday, March 29th that you heed the following recommendations from the Department of Public Health and CDC.

You should monitor your health for fever, cough, shortness of breath and/or vomiting or diarrhea for 14 days from the last time you attended a church service at this location.

You should not go to work or school and should avoid public places during this 14-day period of time. This includes family gatherings.

Should you exhibit any of the above symptoms, please contact your primary care provider, urgent care center, or Federally Qualified Health Center via telephone and tell them you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Your symptoms may need monitoring more closely, or you may need testing for COVID-19.

Burke County Commissioners are meeting Wednesday, virtually, to discuss an ordinance for county businesses. This will include updates from the EMA Director, DPH, and Burke Medical Center.

They’ll also discuss the adoption of Shelter in Place requirements.

Instructions to Join Conference Call for Burke County Commission Meeting:

Link to join meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/322882373

You can also dial in using your phone. (For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly)

United States: +1 (872) 240-3212 – One-touch: tel:+18722403212,,322882373#

Access Code: 322-882-373

