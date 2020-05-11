Rally in Washington for motorcoach industry affected by COVID-19

WASHINGTON — COVID-19 basically shut down the motorcoach industry in March.

Motorcoaches from all over the nation now making their way to Washington DC to bring awareness to how hard travel businesses have been hit by the pandemic.

The rally is called “rolling for awareness”.

One thousand motorcoaches representing all 50 states are expected to roll into DC this week.

About 3,000 companies are out of business right now impacting 100-thousand people.

Many of the companies are small family run-businesses and many have gone deep in debt trying to keep going.

“you know we really just got our feelings hurt. they bailed out the airlines, they bailed out amtrak, all the airports so we were left out of the conversation basically. so we want congress to realize we don’t need to be left out of the conversation, we need some help.” said Jim Lienhart, President at Arrow Coach lines

Coaches move hundreds of sports teams, high school bands, and large groups to their destinations.

Operators also work with the department of defense to move soldiers for training and deployment.

The industry works with FEMA to assist in evacuations during hurricanes and natural disasters.