LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against members of the Pulaski County Board of Election Commissioners for what they say was a violation against an election official’s first amendment rights.

According to court filings, Kristi Stahr in her capacity as Chairwoman of the Pulaski County Board of Election Commissioners, and Commissioners David Scott and Susan Inman are specifically cited in the lawsuit.