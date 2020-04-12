NY Gov. Cuomo visits nursing home on Easter Sunday

NEW YORK — Governor Andrew Cuomo stopped by a nursing facility in upstate New York on Easter Sunday to return ventilators the care home had loaned to the state amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Cuomo said the Pathways Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, located outside of Albany, had made an “unsolicited” contribution earlier in the state’s fight against the pandemic.

“Their gesture was so beautiful and so kind and so symbolic of everything we want to be at our best, everything we aspire to be, everything we’re all trying to be. Listen to our better angels. Be better, be more generous, more gracious, more loving. Get to that level,” he said Sunday.

The governor has been pleading with the federal government to provide New York the ventilators needed in order to treat the patients suffering from complications with the virus.

He also tried to source them from business owners and doctors with private practice offices.

At the end of the day Saturday, there were 18,707 people hospitalized with the virus in the state.

That was up 73 since the previous day.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and can be fatal.