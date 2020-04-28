Michigan elementary school receives national honor for project with local animal shelter

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Fifth-graders at Attwood Elementary School received a national honor for a project that focused on math and engineering.



Students at at Attwood New Tech Magnet Elementary School won the 2020 Best of Network award for their Tiny Home Builders: Animal Edition project.



“My students were problem solvers, builders and worked on the fly,” said Attwood fifth grade teacher Caitlin Donnelly. “This project has placed the importance of correct sizing and attention to detail into perspective and has provided real world examples for our students.”



Students had to learn the basics of geometry then take that knowledge to 2-D panels and 3-D drawings on graph paper. A Lansing architecture and engineering firm along with a local shelter helped students improve their designs for scale models and building. Students used their hands to build animal shelters for the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter.



“I’m just grateful to the staff, community partners, students, families and teachers for supporting our new way of teaching and learning in this project-based learning effort,” said Attwood principal Carla Laws. “I always say ‘expect great things’ and this national award is a great example of a great thing our students have achieved.”



The success went beyond the award as Attwood STEAM club saw an increase in girls attendance after the project.