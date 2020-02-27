JC Penney closing more stores

(CNN) — JC Penney has continued to struggle.

The retail chain announced on Thursday they would be closing six more stores.

The company did not share details about which stores would close or when.

JC Penney said they meet with analysts in April and would share specifics after that.

The company currently has around 850 stores.

It’s closed about 200 stores over the last five years amid slumping sales and profits.

The company said they expect sales to fall about another 4% in the current fiscal year.