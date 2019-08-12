Hearing scheduled for synagogue massacre defendant

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2018, file photo shows a menorah at a memorial outside the Tree of Life Synagogue, where Robert Bowers killed worshippers in an Oct. 27 shooting, as people prepare for a celebration service at sundown on the first night of Hanukkah in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh. Bowers, charged with killing 11 worshippers at the Pittsburgh synagogue last year, has a court hearing Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Prosecutors have not made a final decision on whether to seek the death penalty. Bowers is not expected to be in court. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man charged with killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue last year has a court hearing Monday.

Authorities say Robert Bowers opened fire with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons during worship services inside Tree of Life synagogue, killing eight men and three women before police shot and wounded him.

Bower allegedly expressed hatred of Jews during the Oct. 27 rampage and later told police that “all these Jews need to die.” It was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

Federal prosecutors and the defense will be in court to review the progress of the case. Prosecutors have not made a final decision on whether to seek the death penalty.

Bowers has pleaded not guilty to hate crimes and other offenses.

He’s not expected to be in court.