LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday on Twitter that he is visiting members of the Arkansas National Guard in south Texas who are assisting in border security efforts.

Hutchinson commended those efforts for Arkansans doing work toward defending the country.

I’ve been in south Texas visiting with members of the @ArkansasGuard who are assisting in border security efforts. I am deeply appreciative of the work being done by these Arkansans in defense of our Nation. I’ll have more tomorrow during my weekly briefing. pic.twitter.com/LC5OcPftjG — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) October 5, 2021

Hutchinson says he will share more insights during his weekly briefing scheduled for Wednesday.