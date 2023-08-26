BOSTON (AP) — Gunfire wounded at least seven people near a parade of Boston’s annual Caribbean festival on Saturday but was not related to the event, police said.

Two suspects were arrested and multiple weapons were recovered in Dorchester, Police Commissioner Michael Cox told reporters. He said the victims were taken to local hospitals and their wounds were not life-threatening.

The shootings happened on the outskirts of the J’ouvert Parade, Cox said, with officers halting the parade because of the large crime scene and to gather evidence.

“This morning’s shooting is not related to the parade that occurred,” Cox said.

Police believe the shooting might have erupted during an altercation between two groups shortly before 7:45 a.m., and are asking for the public’s help with tips or video.

“As a result of officers responding very quickly to the scene they were able to run towards not only the gunfire but actually to apply tourniquets and help all the victims of the gunshots and also arrest two suspects involved,” Cox said.

The remainder of the 50th annual Caribbean carnival events would be going on, he and other officials said.

“We have no interest in having anything but peace among the universe and so it was very, very difficult for me this morning to know that something occurred,” said Shirley Shillingford, president of the Caribbean American Carnival Association of Boston.

Mayor Michelle Wu said she was thankful to the city’s first responders, especially the police who had a strong presence in the neighborhood.

“Today, the rest of the day, is going to be a really wonderful celebration,” she said of the carnival. “You see not only our officers and partners out in full force, but community members, organizers, people from every generation coming out to celebrate.”