DALLAS (AP) — Authorities in Texas say three people were killed and eight people were injured when gunfire erupted following a local festival.

The shooting in Fort Worth happened at about 11:47 p.m. Monday in the Como neighborhood on the city’s southwest side, just hours after the end of the neighborhood’s annual ComoFest.

Police said shots were fired into a crowd of hundreds of people. Responding officers found multiple victims in a parking lot, including one pronounced dead at the scene. Other victims were transported to local hospitals by ambulance or private vehicles.

One of the 11 victims is a juvenile, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning. It was also unclear how many people may have opened fire.

ComoFest is the Independence Day celebration for Fort Worth’s Como neighborhood, a historically Black community. In 2021, a shooting at the celebration wounded eight.

In Philadelphia on Monday right, a heavily armed gunman in a bulletproof vest opened fire on the city’s streets, killing five people and wounding two boys before surrendering, police there said. On Sunday in Baltimore, two people were killed and 28 others were wounded in a shooting at a holiday weekend block party.