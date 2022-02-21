DENVER (AP) — Preliminary evidence suggests that five people found dead in an apartment in suburban Denver overdosed on fentanyl while taking what they believed to be cocaine, the district attorney said Monday.

Drug tests done at the apartment in Commerce City, about 7 miles (11 kilometers) northeast of Denver, found an “overwhelming amount” of fentanyl and some cocaine, 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason said. The evidence suggests the victims were snorting the substance, which is a more common way to ingest cocaine than fentanyl, when they died Sunday, he said.

Autopsies and drug testing of each victim still need to be done to confirm how they died, he said.

Mason said he is concerned that there are other people who might have drugs from the same supply as the one used by the victims, potentially putting their lives at risk too.

Fentanyl is an unpredictable and powerful synthetic painkiller that is blamed for driving an increase in fatal drug overdoses. Authorities have been finding it mixed in with cocaine, heroin, oxycontin and, in limited cases, in marijuana, Mason said.

“No drug is safe right now,” he said.

The three women and two men who died were found in an apartment, along with another adult and an infant who were alive, after officers responded to a report of an unconscious person, Commerce City police said.

Police did not find evidence of trauma or violence and firefighters did not detect any hazardous gases inside, Police Chief Clint Nichols said Sunday.

Nichols said that he did not know who the victims were but that some of them lived inside the unit.

The infant, estimated to be about 4 months old, appeared to be doing fine after being taken to the hospital to be checked out, Nichols said. He said it was unclear if the baby’s parents were among the people found dead in the apartment.

“I hope the parents were not in there, but I’ve been doing this long enough … it would probably be safe to suggest the parents probably were inside and so for the infant, that’s going to be a long time without parents,” Nichols said.

He said the adult, who was also taken to the hospital, was “lucid” and talking to police.

The names and ages of those who died were not immediately available.