11-year-old ice climber dies after 300-foot fall in New York

HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An 11-year-old hiker died on Saturday after falling roughly 300 feet into a ravine in Greene County, authorities say.

Police say that the boy was with a group of people around 4 p.m. on Saturday, at a popular ice climbing spot in Catskill State Park, when the accident happened.

Multiple first responders from several local emergency services—including a helicopter to airlift the patient to a nearby hospital—were on the scene along Platte Clove Road to help.

UPDATE:

The Sheriff’s Office in Greene County said in a statement that they are investigating the child’s death, which happened in the Indian Head Wilderness Area of Catskill State Park near the “Dark Side,” a location popular with ice climbers.

The boy was climbing with a group including his father, three other adults, and two other children aged 13 and 15. Walking out on a portion of the trail that had a hand line, the 11-year-old victim lost his footing, slipped, and fell.

Forest rangers descended to find him deceased on the scene, and officials decided to wait for daylight before attempting to extricate the body.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, rangers set off on a recovery mission that finally ended around 4:30 p.m.

The body of the victim went to Ellis Hospital Morgue in Schenectady for an autopsy.

Emergency response crews who assisted with the mission included Hunter police department, state police, forest rangers, Department of Environmental Conservation Police, the Twin Cloves Rope Rescue Team, Hunter Ambulance, and Greene County Paramedics.