NWS upgrades Siloam Springs tornado to EF-2, Confirms 4th Tornado

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — The National Weather Service has upgraded one of the two tornadoes that hit early Monday to an EF-2 tornado.

Officials with the National Weather Service said the decision was based on a survey team’s assessment of damage to a home on Andria Circle in Siloam Spring. The roof was blown off.

A nearby wood-framed outbuilding also warranted an EF-2 decision

Based on our survey team’s assessment of a permanent home on Andria Circle in Siloam Springs that had the roof blown off, we are going to increase the rating of that tornado to EF-2. A nearby 30’X40’ wood-framed outbuilding also warranted EF-2. #ARwx pic.twitter.com/vPQjCHVCiw — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) October 24, 2019

The National Weather Service also confirmed a 4th tornado, an EF-1, touched down Monday in extreme southeast Lafayette into Columbia county.

The 2019 Tornado Count for Arkansas now stands at 32.