NWS upgrades Siloam Springs tornado to EF-2, Confirms 4th Tornado

News
Posted: / Updated:
Donate to Help Veterans

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — The National Weather Service has upgraded one of the two tornadoes that hit early Monday to an EF-2 tornado.

Officials with the National Weather Service said the decision was based on a survey team’s assessment of damage to a home on Andria Circle in Siloam Spring. The roof was blown off.

A nearby wood-framed outbuilding also warranted an EF-2 decision

The National Weather Service also confirmed a 4th tornado, an EF-1, touched down Monday in extreme southeast Lafayette into Columbia county.

The 2019 Tornado Count for Arkansas now stands at 32.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories