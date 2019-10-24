NWS upgrades Siloam Springs tornado to EF-2, Confirms 4th Tornado

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — The National Weather Service has upgraded one of the two tornadoes that hit early Monday to an EF-2 tornado.
Officials with the National Weather Service said the decision was based on a survey team’s assessment of damage to a home on Andria Circle in Siloam Spring. The roof was blown off.
A nearby wood-framed outbuilding also warranted an EF-2 decision
The National Weather Service also confirmed a 4th tornado, an EF-1, touched down Monday in extreme southeast Lafayette into Columbia county.
The 2019 Tornado Count for Arkansas now stands at 32.