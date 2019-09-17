National Weather Service North Little Rock open house on Saturday

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On Saturday, September 21st, the National Weather Service stationed at North Little Rock, (8400 Remount Rd., North Little Rock 72118) serving 47 counties in Arkansas, will open its doors from 10 AM to 4 PM to everyone in the public for an open house to see our facility and meet our meteorologists and the core partners that we work with.

The National Weather Service will be joined with our partners from the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the Little Rock Air Force Base Weather Unit, Arkansas Skywarn, the Radar Operations Center, the Arkansas State Climatologist, Central Arkansas Broadcast Media Meteorologists, River Forecast Centers, the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, North Little Rock Fire Department, and the Arkansas State Police.

Everyone in the community is welcome to come out and learn a little bit about weather, weather safety, and how we work together with our partners to communicate and mitigate hazardous weather conditions. We will have several activities and demonstrations on site, we will be programming weather radios, and we will be giving away weather instruments and weather radios in addition to providing tours of our facility.

We hope you come out and join the fun!