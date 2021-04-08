The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in Arkansas during Wednesday storms

CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. — The National Weather Service reported two tornadoes that touched down in Arkansas during storms on Wednesday.

The first was an EF-0 tornado that briefly touched down southwest of Eudora in Chicot County, Arkansas.

The maximum wind speed of this tornado was estimated at 85 mph.

NWS also reported an EF-1 tornado, with a maximum wind speed of 95 mph, touched down in West Carroll Parish just south of the Arkansas/Louisiana border, tracking northeast to Kilbourne.

The tornado moved into Arkansas briefly before lifting.