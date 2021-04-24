YouTube personality denies pulling prank inciting others to yell “shooter” at Cielo Vista Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – YouTuber Danny Duncan denies inciting his fans to yell “shooter” at Cielo Vista Mall during a visit on Saturday afternoon.

Duncan took to Twitter an hour after he was seen leaving Cielo Vista Mall where shoppers were evacuated by police. Law enforcement says a celebrity visit caused a rush of people and a rumor about shots fired spread.

“For context, people are saying I did a prank where we yelled there was a shooter in the mall,” he tweeted. “Which is something I’d never do.”

Duncan says he was at Cielo Vista Mall and is shown in his Instagram page meeting with fans who were shouting his name. The YouTuber says he went to Zumiez to buy shirts for fans.

On Twitter, Duncan got into an exchange with another user who said a woman on Instagram accused him of yelling there was a shooter.

He said the entire visit in the mall was recorded and that he will post it in his next video.

“There was no prank at all going on,” he tweeted. “I was just visiting El Paso and hanging out wiht my supporters. Feel free to ask a Zumiez employee directly or mall security directly they were all with me during this time.”

Police have confirmed no shooter or shots were fired at the mall and cleared the shopping center out of precaution. A patrol and SWAT team were sent to the mall.

KTSM 9 News witnessed police escort Duncan’s bus out of the shopping center parking lot around 5 p.m.

Customers said the events leading up to the evacuation were frightening as many feared the worst.

