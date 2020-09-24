World’s tiniest Rubiks Cube unveiled

(NBC) – The world’s tiniest Rubik’s cube was unveiled Wednesday in Tokyo.

Each side measures less than half an inch. It weighs less than a tenth of an ounce.

The price tag? $1,700.

Born in Hungary, the cube was released in Japan 40 years ago.

The idea of a miniature Rubik’s cube came from Japanese distributor, Megahouse. Precision Equipment Maker Iriso Seimitsu joined the project.

Variations of the cube will be on display in Tokyo from Sept. 24 to Nov. 9.

