(WRCB) – The world’s longest yard sale kicked off Thursday morning.

Hundreds of vendors put out second-hand items and goodies every year along a 690-mile stretch of road.

The sprawl stretches along Highway 127, starting in Michigan and ending in Alabama.

The yard sale began in 1987 by a man encouraging travelers to take scenic routes instead of the interstate.

