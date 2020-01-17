World War II veteran asks for Valentine’s Day cards

STOCKTON, Calif. (CNN Newsource)- A World War II veteran in California has one wish for Valentine’s Day.

He wants as many people as possible, including complete strangers, to send him a card.

The reason is he says the cards will be part of his long personal story whose final chapters are yet to be written.

Maj. Bill White still wears the same dress blues made in the 1950s when he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.

“I spent 30 years active duty and 54 retired,” White says.

Among his many medals is the one he’s most proud of, The Purple Heart, a badge of honor for surviving the Battle of Iwo Jima.

“The fact that I even survived is something,” White says. “There weren’t too many of us.”

On March 3, 1945, Maj. White led his Marines toward the front lines under heavy fire from the Japanese.

“When I was wounded, I didn’t have any choice in the matter,” Maj. White says. “A grenade blew up six inches from me.”

His injuries may have taken him off the battlefield, but his fighting spirit carried on in life.

“I’m still here at 104,” says Maj. White. “Can’t complain.”

At 104, the California native spends his days dining with his friends in Stockton, staying active and scrapbooking, in what’s become one of his favorite hobbies.

He keeps a lifetime full of memories carefully preserved on these bookshelves in his room, each organized by year.

“It’s kept me busy,” Maj. White says. “Just trying to keep track of everything that’s happened to me where and when.”

This Valentine’s Day, Maj. White is hoping to add to his collection with cards from people near and far.

“I’m going to save every one of them, just as I did everything else up until now, and they’ll become a personal part of my history.”

A life story that’s still being written.

The secret?

“Just keep breathing,” says Maj. White. “I can tell you all sorts of ideas and suggestions, but if you’re not breathing, it doesn’t mean anything.”

If you want to send Maj. White a card, his address is:

The Oaks at Inglewood

6725 Inglewood Avenue

Stockton, California

95207