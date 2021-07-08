Woman who died after riding roller coaster suffered torn artery, severe blood loss, coroner finds

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) – A coroner has determined the cause of death of an Ohio woman who passed out on a roller coaster at an Indiana theme park and later died.

Dawn Jankovic, 47, and her 17-year-old son took a trip to Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari in Southern Indiana on June 4. They were riding The Voyage, a wooden roller coaster, when Jankovic lost consciousness. She was found unresponsive when the coaster returned to the station.

Paramedics with Holiday World responded to render first aid only minutes later, according to the park. Jankovic was then taken to a hospital in Jasper, Indiana, where she died.

The Dubois County Coroner’s Office said she died from exsanguination and avulsion of the thoracic artery — meaning she suffered severe blood loss and tearing of the artery in her chest. Her death was ruled accidental.

Jankovic was an employee of University Hospitals. Her son Gunnar said his mom loved going to concerts, and they loved riding roller coasters together.

“She was a hard-working mom … She tried her best to support me in all different ways,” the 17-year old told WJW.