Woman arrested after driving through barricade outside Trump Tower in Chicago, police say

by: WGN Web Desk and Nexstar Media Wire

Barricade at Trump Tower. (Credit: WGN)

CHICAGO (WGN) — A 31-year-old woman was arrested after driving through a barricade outside Trump Tower, Chicago police said.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the woman was driving a Honda sedan when she intentionally drove around officers onto the sidewalk and struck a barricade outside Trump Tower.

Police said the woman was not injured and that charges are pending.

