GLENWOOD, Wis. (WFRV) — The identity of a deputy killed in a deadly shootout in western Wisconsin on Saturday has been released.

The incident was captured on a body camera, but the footage has yet to be released, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising responded to reports of a potential drunken driver in a ditch on Saturday evening, according to the Wisconsin DOJ.

Leising, a 29-year-old with roughly three years of law enforcement service, reportedly found the driver in a ditch along with another vehicle of people who stopped to help.

Leising spoke with 34-year-old Jeremiah D. Johnson for about eight minutes, during which time Johnson was evasive when asked to participate in field sobriety tests, a release states.

Then, authorities say, Johnson allegedly drew a handgun and shot Leising.

Leising returned fire, shooting her weapon three times, but Johnson wasn’t hit and he fled to a nearby wooded area, the release states.

Occupants of the assisting vehicle immediately began lifesaving measures on Leising, who was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

After law enforcement searched the wooded area for about an hour, an officer reportedly saw Johnson, heard a gunshot, and saw him collapse to the ground.

A handgun was recovered next to Johnson’s body.

DCI is leading the investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.