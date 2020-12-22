Wendy’s employee shot due to dipping sauce debacle, workers say

ST. LOUIS – A “dipping sauce dispute” led to the shooting of a Wendy’s worker in St. Louis at about 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, according to workers at the fast food restaurant.

Workers said a man in the drive-thru asked for extra dipping sauce with his order and when he didn’t get what he wanted, he shot into the store.

A bullet hit a worker in the back. He is expected to recover.

Wendy’s employee shot overnight over dipping sauce details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/xzThvTW457 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) December 22, 2020

