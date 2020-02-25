WATCH: Mardi Gras 2020 Coverage on the Gulf Coast

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Laissez les bon temps rouler! Mardi Gras 2020 is here.
Join WKRG News 5 as we cover parades all along the Gulf Coast Tuesday. The livestream will begin around 8:55 a.m. CST.
For more Mardi Gras related stories, visit this link.
LATEST STORIES:
- Bernie Sanders supporters to host organizing event in Fayetteville
- Settling on Quarterback Will be Important Before Nevada Game
- Kansas man wanted for rape captured by US Marshals in Springdale
- Update: Man reported missing in Little Rock found safe
- Kansas town looks to defend last year’s title in International Pancake Race