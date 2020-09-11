WATCH: Louisiana teacher inspires students to learn online

MONROE, La. (BRPROUD) – I think it is fair to say that many people need a pick-me-up these days.

With the coronavirus, wildfires and more, these are challenging times.

With that in mind, one teacher in Louisiana is finding a way to inspire her students through music.

Lashonda Reesie Jones hails from Grambling and teaches at Robinson Elementary School in Monroe, Louisiana.

Jones put together a video that is garnering attention online and helping motivate her students to learn virtually.

When asked why the video was made, Jones said,

I love music and I wanted to incorporate it for my new students because I’m new to the parish and new to the school, so my students didn’t know anything about me. I also wanted to get them excited about learning virtually, because I know a lot of them were nervous and actually wanted to come to school! However, they couldn’t due to various reasons.

According to Jones, virtual teaching is presenting a new challenge, “so far the biggest challenge is adjusting to a new way of teaching. This is my 12th year teaching, so using an online platform is completely different than teaching face to face, however with a lot of patience and practice it will become easier. “

Patience and practice, how many teachers throughout the country say those words everyday?

Jones left one more nugget of inspiration for her students, “where there is a will, there is a way!”