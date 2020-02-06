WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks on impeachment acquittal

President Donald Trump holds up a newspaper during the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast, at the Washington Hilton, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON- President Trump will speak publicly for the first time on Thursday since the Senate voted to acquit him on both impeachment charges on Wednesday.

President Trump’s impeachment trial was the third in American history.

No president has ever been removed by the Senate.

The vote on the first article of impeachment, abuse of power, was 52-48 favoring acquittal.

The vote on the second article, obstruction of Congress, ended in a not guilty verdict with a vote of 53-47.

Watch the live stream above to hear from President Trump.