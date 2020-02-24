Watch Live: Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s Memorial Service at Staples Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Coast Guard helicopter rescued an injured hiker near Olympic National Park after crews said the man crawled for eight hours until he could get cellphone service.

The 26-year-old hiker, Joseph Oldendorph, was found by a Jefferson County search and rescue team at 4 a.m. on Saturday. The man had fractured his ankle after he slipped on some ice while trail running in the Duckabush Trail area near Hood Canal.