WATCH LIVE: Attorneys for man charged with Mollie Tibbetts’ murder begin defense

NOTE: Some evidence presented during the trial may contain graphic images.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The murder trial of Cristhian Rivera is underway again as his attorneys began opening statements before presenting his defense in the case Tuesday morning.

The prosecution rested its case late Monday afternoon, but the fourth day of testimony began with Prosecutor Scott Brown questioning Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent Trent Vileta, who oversaw the investigation, about Mollie Tibbetts’ risk level.

Brown: “Where would you have put Mollie Tibbetts as far as risk?“ Vileta: “Yeah, so Mollie Tibbetts was extremely low risk.“ Brown: “Why would you say that?“ Vileta: “She…well..it’s her…the lifestyle that she lived. A lot of our victims there’s drug and alcohol. There’s abusive relationships. There’s all these different factors that would push that person into a higher risk of becoming a victim. Mollie Tibbetts didn’t have any of those. Mollie Tibbetts probably had the nicest text messages we’ve ever read. We had a hard time finding something negative about Mollie Tibbetts.”

Twenty-year-old Tibbetts disappeared while jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn in July of 2018.

Cristhian Rivera (WHO 13)

An FBI cellular expert discussed how data from Mollie Tibbetts’ cell phone and Fitbit showed where she was and how fast she was going on her run the night she disappeared.

Tibbetts’ body was found mid-August in a cornfield about ten miles away. Investigators say Rivera led them to Tibbetts’ body and confessed to putting her there.

State Medical Examiner Dennis Klein testified about Tibbett’s autopsy results.

Brown: “Based upon your training and experience, the results of your autopsy, do you have an opinion as to the cause of death of Mollie Tibbetts?“ Klein: “Yes.” Brown: “And what is that?” Klein: “Multiple sharp force injuries.” Brown: “And based upon your training and experience, and the results of your autopsy, do you have an opinion as to the manner of death of Mollie Tibbetts?” Klein: “Yes.” Brown: “What is that?” Klein: “Homicide.”

The jury saw many autopsy images and a majority of those were not broadcast to the public.

The trial will resume Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. with an opening statement by Rivera’s defense. His attorneys declined to make an opening statement at the beginning of the trial, deferring it until after the state had rested its case.

