PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Biologists with the Utah Department of Wildlife resources were able to safely remove rope and rebar stuck in the antlers of a buck.
According to a post on the @UtahDWR Twitter, the biologists tranquilized him in order to untangle the mess and then administered a reversal drug before he was allowed to be released back into the wild.
Utah DWR also issued a warning to ensure ropes, twine, and Christmas lights on your property are secure.
- COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations continue to increase, 1,000+ new cases reported
- Isaiah Joe signs 3-yr, $4.2 million deal (2-yr, $2.4 mil guaranteed) with the 76ers
- No. 14 Arkansas Surges In The Second Half, Beats Wake Forest 98-82
- Arkansas Game with Missouri Moved to December 5th
- WATCH: Biologists remove rope and rebar from antlers of buck in Provo