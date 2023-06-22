FILE – Queen Latifah speaks at the opening of the new Harriet Tubman monument in Newark, N.J., March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

(The Hill) — Rapper and actor Queen Latifah, comedian Billy Crystal, singer Dionne Warwick, Bee Gees member Barry Gibb and opera star Renée Fleming are joining an exclusive club: They’re this year’s Kennedy Center Honors recipients.

The John F. Kennedy for the Performing Arts announced the slate of five honorees on Thursday, saying the group is being recognized for lifetime artistic achievements.

The honorees represent “an extraordinary mix of individuals who have redefined their art forms and demonstrated remarkable tenacity and authenticity in becoming an original,” Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter said. “Each of them has explored new terrain, stretched artistic boundaries, and most importantly, committed to sharing their gifts with the world,” Rutter said in a statement.

Gloria Estefan will host the Honors gala on Dec. 3 in Washington, which is traditionally attended by the sitting president.

President Joe Biden restored the custom in 2021 after former President Donald Trump declined to attend the black-tie event in 2017 following criticism of him by several honorees. The Trumps ultimately didn’t attend any of the Kennedy Center Honors while they were in the White House.

The December soiree will also mark the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, with the Kennedy Center calling it “a uniquely American culture whose constant evolution is one of enduring relevance and impact.”

Past Honors recipients include: Gladys Knight, U2, Dick Van Dyke, Al Pacino, Tom Hanks, Carlos Santana and Bette Midler, among others.

The 46th annual Kennedy Center Honors is poised to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.