LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale man’s home was blown away by a confirmed tornado Tuesday morning. He tells WKRG News 5’s Katarina Luketich that he was inside the home when the storm was coming, but ran out to his truck just before the tornado picked his house off the foundation. He says the house flew into the air, and shattered when it came back down hitting the ground.

Angela Kohn sent these photos to the WKRG Facebook page. The damage is on Highway 612 in the Lucedale area.